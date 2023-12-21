Thursday's game between the Wisconsin Badgers (6-4) and Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-9) at Kohl Center has a projected final score of 77-54 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Wisconsin, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET on December 21.

The Badgers are coming off of a 78-55 win over St. Thomas in their most recent game on Wednesday.

Wisconsin vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Wisconsin vs. Eastern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 77, Eastern Illinois 54

Other Big Ten Predictions

Wisconsin Schedule Analysis

The Badgers beat the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (No. 80-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 66-64 win on November 14 -- their signature win of the season.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Badgers are 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

Wisconsin 2023-24 Best Wins

66-64 at home over South Dakota State (No. 80) on November 14

82-72 over Boston College (No. 104) on November 25

74-52 at home over Western Illinois (No. 181) on November 9

62-51 at home over Milwaukee (No. 208) on November 7

78-55 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 223) on December 13

Wisconsin Leaders

Serah Williams: 16.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.9 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

16.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.9 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Ronnie Porter: 10.6 PTS, 2.9 STL, 37.3 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)

10.6 PTS, 2.9 STL, 37.3 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39) Sania Copeland: 9.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.6 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (17-for-52)

9.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.6 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (17-for-52) Brooke Schramek: 9.2 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)

9.2 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39) D'Yanis Jimenez: 10.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.7 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)

Wisconsin Performance Insights

The Badgers average 67.2 points per game (168th in college basketball) while giving up 63.4 per outing (171st in college basketball). They have a +38 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.8 points per game.

