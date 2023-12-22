Dunn County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Dunn County, Wisconsin? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dunn County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Menomonie High School at Chippewa Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Chippewa Falls, WI
- Conference: Big Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.