Friday's game between the No. 6 Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 0-1 Big East) and Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-1 Big East) at Fiserv Forum has a projected final score of 82-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Marquette, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on December 22.

Based on our computer prediction, Marquette is projected to cover the spread (16.5) against Georgetown. The two teams are projected to fall short of the 149.5 total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquette vs. Georgetown Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Line: Marquette -16.5

Marquette -16.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): Marquette -2000, Georgetown +1000

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Marquette vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 82, Georgetown 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Georgetown

Pick ATS: Marquette (-16.5)



Marquette (-16.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



Marquette's record against the spread so far this season is 4-6-0, and Georgetown's is 5-6-0. A total of three out of the Golden Eagles' games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Hoyas' games have gone over. The two teams score an average of 153.9 points per game, 4.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles have a +128 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.7 points per game. They're putting up 78.3 points per game to rank 105th in college basketball and are giving up 67.6 per contest to rank 103rd in college basketball.

Marquette loses the rebound battle by 1.8 boards on average. it records 33.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 317th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 34.9 per outing.

Marquette knocks down 8.3 three-pointers per game (108th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.9. It shoots 32.9% from deep while its opponents hit 32.2% from long range.

The Golden Eagles rank 68th in college basketball by averaging 100.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 116th in college basketball, allowing 87.1 points per 100 possessions.

Marquette has committed 4.1 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.3 (64th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.4 (51st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.