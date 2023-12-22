The No. 6 Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 0-1 Big East) will host the Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-1 Big East) after victories in four home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Marquette vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Hoyas allow to opponents.

In games Marquette shoots higher than 43.9% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.

The Golden Eagles are the 318th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoyas sit at 157th.

The 78.3 points per game the Golden Eagles average are 6.7 more points than the Hoyas give up (71.6).

When Marquette totals more than 71.6 points, it is 7-1.

Georgetown Stats Insights

Georgetown is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.

The Hoyas are the 157th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 320th.

The Hoyas average eight more points per game (75.6) than the Golden Eagles allow (67.6).

Georgetown is 5-3 when allowing fewer than 78.3 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Marquette performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 83.3 points per game, compared to 79.7 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively the Golden Eagles were better at home last season, ceding 71.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 in road games.

Marquette averaged 8.9 treys per game with a 36% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged on the road (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Georgetown averaged 1.2 more points per game at home (70.9) than on the road (69.7).

The Hoyas gave up fewer points at home (76 per game) than on the road (81.8) last season.

Beyond the arc, Georgetown sunk fewer trifectas away (5.8 per game) than at home (6.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.4%) than at home (33%) as well.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 Notre Dame W 78-59 Fiserv Forum 12/14/2023 St. Thomas W 84-79 Fiserv Forum 12/19/2023 @ Providence L 72-57 Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/22/2023 Georgetown - Fiserv Forum 12/30/2023 Creighton - Fiserv Forum 1/6/2024 @ Seton Hall - Prudential Center

Georgetown Upcoming Schedule