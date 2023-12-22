The No. 6 Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 0-1 Big East) will host the Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-1 Big East) after victories in four straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Marquette vs. Georgetown Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Marquette Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Hoyas allow to opponents.
  • In games Marquette shoots higher than 43.9% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.
  • The Golden Eagles are the 318th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoyas sit at 157th.
  • The Golden Eagles average 78.3 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 71.6 the Hoyas allow.
  • Marquette has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 71.6 points.

Georgetown Stats Insights

  • This season, Georgetown has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
  • The Hoyas are the 157th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 320th.
  • The Hoyas put up an average of 75.6 points per game, eight more points than the 67.6 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.
  • Georgetown is 5-3 when allowing fewer than 78.3 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Marquette scored 83.3 points per game last season at home, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged in road games (79.7).
  • Defensively the Golden Eagles played better in home games last season, surrendering 71.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 when playing on the road.
  • When it comes to three-point shooting, Marquette performed better when playing at home last season, draining 8.9 three-pointers per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage on the road.

Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Georgetown scored 1.2 more points per game at home (70.9) than on the road (69.7).
  • At home, the Hoyas allowed 76 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than they allowed away (81.8).
  • Georgetown sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.2 per game) than on the road (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33%) than on the road (30.4%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Notre Dame W 78-59 Fiserv Forum
12/14/2023 St. Thomas W 84-79 Fiserv Forum
12/19/2023 @ Providence L 72-57 Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/22/2023 Georgetown - Fiserv Forum
12/30/2023 Creighton - Fiserv Forum
1/6/2024 @ Seton Hall - Prudential Center

Georgetown Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 Coppin State W 71-54 Capital One Arena
12/16/2023 @ Notre Dame W 72-68 Purcell Pavilion
12/19/2023 @ Butler L 74-64 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/22/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
1/2/2024 Creighton - Capital One Arena
1/6/2024 DePaul - Capital One Arena

