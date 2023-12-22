The No. 6 Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 0-1 Big East) will host the Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-1 Big East) after victories in four straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Marquette vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Hoyas allow to opponents.

In games Marquette shoots higher than 43.9% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.

The Golden Eagles are the 318th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoyas sit at 157th.

The Golden Eagles average 78.3 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 71.6 the Hoyas allow.

Marquette has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 71.6 points.

Georgetown Stats Insights

This season, Georgetown has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.

The Hoyas are the 157th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 320th.

The Hoyas put up an average of 75.6 points per game, eight more points than the 67.6 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.

Georgetown is 5-3 when allowing fewer than 78.3 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette scored 83.3 points per game last season at home, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged in road games (79.7).

Defensively the Golden Eagles played better in home games last season, surrendering 71.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 when playing on the road.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Marquette performed better when playing at home last season, draining 8.9 three-pointers per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage on the road.

Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Georgetown scored 1.2 more points per game at home (70.9) than on the road (69.7).

At home, the Hoyas allowed 76 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than they allowed away (81.8).

Georgetown sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.2 per game) than on the road (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33%) than on the road (30.4%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 Notre Dame W 78-59 Fiserv Forum 12/14/2023 St. Thomas W 84-79 Fiserv Forum 12/19/2023 @ Providence L 72-57 Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/22/2023 Georgetown - Fiserv Forum 12/30/2023 Creighton - Fiserv Forum 1/6/2024 @ Seton Hall - Prudential Center

Georgetown Upcoming Schedule