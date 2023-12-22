The No. 6 Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 0-1 Big East) will be looking to extend a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-1 Big East) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Hoyas allow to opponents.

Marquette is 8-1 when it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.

The Hoyas are the 157th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Eagles sit at 317th.

The 78.3 points per game the Golden Eagles record are 6.7 more points than the Hoyas allow (71.6).

When Marquette totals more than 71.6 points, it is 7-1.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette put up 83.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged away from home (79.7).

At home, the Golden Eagles allowed 2.6 fewer points per game (71.1) than away from home (73.7).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Marquette fared better in home games last year, averaging 8.9 treys per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage away from home.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule