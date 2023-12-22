How to Watch Marquette vs. Georgetown on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The No. 6 Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 0-1 Big East) will be looking to extend a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-1 Big East) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Marquette vs. Georgetown Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Marquette Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Hoyas allow to opponents.
- Marquette is 8-1 when it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.
- The Hoyas are the 157th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Eagles sit at 317th.
- The 78.3 points per game the Golden Eagles record are 6.7 more points than the Hoyas allow (71.6).
- When Marquette totals more than 71.6 points, it is 7-1.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Marquette put up 83.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged away from home (79.7).
- At home, the Golden Eagles allowed 2.6 fewer points per game (71.1) than away from home (73.7).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Marquette fared better in home games last year, averaging 8.9 treys per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage away from home.
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Notre Dame
|W 78-59
|Fiserv Forum
|12/14/2023
|St. Thomas
|W 84-79
|Fiserv Forum
|12/19/2023
|@ Providence
|L 72-57
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/22/2023
|Georgetown
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/30/2023
|Creighton
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|1/6/2024
|@ Seton Hall
|-
|Prudential Center
