The Georgetown Hoyas (5-3, 0-0 Big East) meet a fellow Big East team, the Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2, 0-0 Big East), on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Georgetown Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Marquette Players to Watch

Tyler Kolek: 15.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Oso Ighodaro: 12.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK Kam Jones: 16.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK David Joplin: 8.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Chase Ross: 7.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Georgetown Players to Watch

Dontrez Styles: 16.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

16.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Jayden Epps: 19.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

19.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Supreme Cook: 10.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Jay Heath: 10.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Wayne Bristol Jr.: 5.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Marquette vs. Georgetown Stat Comparison

Marquette Rank Marquette AVG Georgetown AVG Georgetown Rank 85th 80.0 Points Scored 79.0 103rd 83rd 66.8 Points Allowed 72.9 224th 309th 33.2 Rebounds 38.4 102nd 308th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 11.0 60th 63rd 8.9 3pt Made 9.5 35th 78th 15.3 Assists 14.5 119th 28th 9.4 Turnovers 13.4 289th

