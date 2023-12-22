Marquette vs. Georgetown December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Georgetown Hoyas (5-3, 0-0 Big East) meet a fellow Big East team, the Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2, 0-0 Big East), on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via Fox Sports 1.
Marquette vs. Georgetown Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Marquette Players to Watch
- Tyler Kolek: 15.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Oso Ighodaro: 12.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Kam Jones: 16.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- David Joplin: 8.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chase Ross: 7.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Georgetown Players to Watch
- Dontrez Styles: 16.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jayden Epps: 19.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Supreme Cook: 10.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jay Heath: 10.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Wayne Bristol Jr.: 5.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
Marquette vs. Georgetown Stat Comparison
|Marquette Rank
|Marquette AVG
|Georgetown AVG
|Georgetown Rank
|85th
|80.0
|Points Scored
|79.0
|103rd
|83rd
|66.8
|Points Allowed
|72.9
|224th
|309th
|33.2
|Rebounds
|38.4
|102nd
|308th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|11.0
|60th
|63rd
|8.9
|3pt Made
|9.5
|35th
|78th
|15.3
|Assists
|14.5
|119th
|28th
|9.4
|Turnovers
|13.4
|289th
