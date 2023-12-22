The Georgetown Hoyas (5-3, 0-0 Big East) meet a fellow Big East team, the Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2, 0-0 Big East), on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via Fox Sports 1.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Marquette vs. Georgetown Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Marquette Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquette Players to Watch

  • Tyler Kolek: 15.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Oso Ighodaro: 12.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Kam Jones: 16.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • David Joplin: 8.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Chase Ross: 7.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgetown Players to Watch

  • Dontrez Styles: 16.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jayden Epps: 19.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Supreme Cook: 10.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jay Heath: 10.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Wayne Bristol Jr.: 5.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquette vs. Georgetown Stat Comparison

Marquette Rank Marquette AVG Georgetown AVG Georgetown Rank
85th 80.0 Points Scored 79.0 103rd
83rd 66.8 Points Allowed 72.9 224th
309th 33.2 Rebounds 38.4 102nd
308th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 11.0 60th
63rd 8.9 3pt Made 9.5 35th
78th 15.3 Assists 14.5 119th
28th 9.4 Turnovers 13.4 289th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.