The No. 6 Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 0-1 Big East) are heavily favored (by 18.5 points) to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-1 Big East) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 150.5.

Marquette vs. Georgetown Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marquette -18.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquette Betting Records & Stats

In four of 10 games this season, Marquette and its opponents have combined to total more than 150.5 points.

Marquette has had an average of 145.8 points in its games this season, 4.7 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Golden Eagles' ATS record is 4-6-0 this season.

Marquette (4-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 40% of the time, 5.5% less often than Georgetown (5-6-0) this season.

Marquette vs. Georgetown Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marquette 4 40% 78.3 153.9 67.6 139.2 146.0 Georgetown 5 45.5% 75.6 153.9 71.6 139.2 144.5

Additional Marquette Insights & Trends

Marquette put together a 12-7-0 record against the spread in conference games last season.

The Golden Eagles record 6.7 more points per game (78.3) than the Hoyas allow (71.6).

Marquette has a 3-3 record against the spread and a 7-1 record overall when scoring more than 71.6 points.

Marquette vs. Georgetown Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marquette 4-6-0 1-3 3-7-0 Georgetown 5-6-0 0-0 6-5-0

Marquette vs. Georgetown Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marquette Georgetown 16-1 Home Record 5-12 8-4 Away Record 1-11 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-10-0 8-2-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.7 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.