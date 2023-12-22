Friday's game features the Chattanooga Mocs (8-3) and the Milwaukee Panthers (4-7) clashing at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena (on December 22) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-73 victory for Chattanooga, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Milwaukee vs. Chattanooga Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Milwaukee vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction

Prediction: Chattanooga 76, Milwaukee 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Milwaukee vs. Chattanooga

Computer Predicted Spread: Chattanooga (-3.7)

Chattanooga (-3.7) Computer Predicted Total: 148.9

Milwaukee's record against the spread this season is 3-6-0, and Chattanooga's is 4-5-0. The Panthers have gone over the point total in six games, while Mocs games have gone over four times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Milwaukee Performance Insights

The Panthers' -39 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.9 points per game (212th in college basketball) while giving up 77.5 per contest (312th in college basketball).

Milwaukee pulls down 36.2 rebounds per game (209th in college basketball) while allowing 37.5 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.3 boards per game.

Milwaukee makes 8.4 three-pointers per game (94th in college basketball) at a 30.7% rate (290th in college basketball), compared to the 8.5 its opponents make while shooting 39.3% from deep.

The Panthers average 92.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (244th in college basketball), and give up 96.7 points per 100 possessions (314th in college basketball).

Milwaukee has committed 1.6 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.8 (92nd in college basketball action) while forcing 12.4 (166th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.