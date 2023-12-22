The Chattanooga Mocs (8-3) aim to extend a three-game winning run when they visit the Milwaukee Panthers (4-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

Milwaukee vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

ESPN+

Milwaukee Stats Insights

Milwaukee has compiled a 2-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.1% from the field.

The Panthers are the 206th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mocs sit at 230th.

The Panthers average 6.5 more points per game (73.9) than the Mocs give up to opponents (67.4).

When it scores more than 67.4 points, Milwaukee is 3-4.

Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison

Milwaukee is scoring more points at home (81.8 per game) than away (71.6).

The Panthers allow 74.8 points per game at home, and 81.8 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Milwaukee makes fewer treys on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (10), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (29.6%) than at home (32.5%) too.

Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule