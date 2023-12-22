The Chattanooga Mocs (8-3) will try to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Milwaukee Panthers (4-7) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Chattanooga vs. Milwaukee matchup.

Milwaukee vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Milwaukee vs. Chattanooga Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Milwaukee vs. Chattanooga Betting Trends

Milwaukee has put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.

When playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year, the Panthers have an ATS record of 3-1.

Chattanooga has covered four times in nine chances against the spread this season.

A total of four out of the Mocs' nine games this season have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.