Milwaukee vs. Chattanooga December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Milwaukee Panthers (3-6) face the Chattanooga Mocs (5-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Milwaukee vs. Chattanooga Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Milwaukee Players to Watch
- BJ Freeman: 19.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kentrell Pullian: 7.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Markeith Browning II: 8.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Faizon Fields: 6.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Elijah Jamison: 8.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
Chattanooga Players to Watch
- Sam Alexis: 13.3 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Honor Huff: 16.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jan Zidek: 14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyler Millin: 9.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Myles Che: 9.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
Milwaukee vs. Chattanooga Stat Comparison
|Milwaukee Rank
|Milwaukee AVG
|Chattanooga AVG
|Chattanooga Rank
|202nd
|73.9
|Points Scored
|75.9
|151st
|307th
|77.0
|Points Allowed
|69.0
|131st
|189th
|33.1
|Rebounds
|36.6
|49th
|14th
|13.0
|Off. Rebounds
|9.0
|189th
|82nd
|8.7
|3pt Made
|9.9
|18th
|220th
|12.8
|Assists
|13.0
|204th
|59th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|12.6
|237th
