Outagamie County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Outagamie County, Wisconsin. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Outagamie County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Weyauwega-Fremont High School at Shiocton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Shiocton, WI
- Conference: Central Wisconsin
- How to Stream: Watch Here
