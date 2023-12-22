The No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers (8-3) will be attempting to extend a five-game home winning run when taking on the Chicago State Cougars (7-9) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Kohl Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wisconsin vs. Chicago State Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wisconsin Stats Insights

  • This season, the Badgers have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 46.4% of shots the Cougars' opponents have knocked down.
  • Wisconsin has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.
  • The Badgers are the 289th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars rank 340th.
  • The 73.6 points per game the Badgers average are just 3.7 more points than the Cougars allow (69.9).
  • Wisconsin is 6-2 when scoring more than 69.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Wisconsin was worse at home last season, putting up 66.5 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game in away games.
  • The Badgers gave up 60.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 10.3 fewer points than they allowed in road games (71.0).
  • When playing at home, Wisconsin drained 0.8 more treys per game (8.5) than in road games (7.7). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to in away games (32.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 @ Michigan State W 70-57 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/9/2023 @ Arizona L 98-73 McKale Center
12/14/2023 Jacksonville State W 75-60 Kohl Center
12/22/2023 Chicago State - Kohl Center
1/2/2024 Iowa - Kohl Center
1/6/2024 Nebraska - Kohl Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.