Bucks vs. Knicks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 23
The New York Knicks (16-11), on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET, aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Milwaukee Bucks (21-7).
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bucks vs. Knicks matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 12:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, MSG, and BSWI
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Bucks vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bucks Moneyline
|Knicks Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bucks (-2.5)
|243.5
|-140
|+115
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Bucks (-2.5)
|243.5
|-134
|+114
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info
|Bucks vs Knicks Injury Report
|Bucks vs Knicks Players to Watch
|Bucks vs Knicks Betting Trends & Stats
|Bucks vs Knicks Prediction
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bucks vs. Knicks Betting Trends
- The Bucks' +151 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 124.4 points per game (second in the NBA) while allowing 119 per outing (23rd in the league).
- The Knicks outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (posting 114.7 points per game, 15th in league, and giving up 111.4 per contest, seventh in NBA) and have a +90 scoring differential.
- The teams combine to score 239.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- These teams allow 230.4 points per game combined, 13.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Milwaukee has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.
- New York has covered 15 times in 27 games with a spread this season.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Bucks Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|31.5
|-118
|30.6
|Damian Lillard
|25.5
|-125
|26.3
|Khris Middleton
|14.5
|-110
|12.8
|Brook Lopez
|13.5
|-105
|13.1
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Giannis Antetokounmpo or another Bucks player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!
Bucks and Knicks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Bucks
|+450
|+170
|-
|Knicks
|+5000
|+2200
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.