Top Player Prop Bets for Bucks vs. Knicks on December 23, 2023
Player prop betting options for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Julius Randle and others are available in the Milwaukee Bucks-New York Knicks matchup at Madison Square Garden on Saturday (starting at 12:30 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 12:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, MSG, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info
|Bucks vs Knicks Injury Report
|Bucks vs Knicks Players to Watch
|Bucks vs Knicks Betting Trends & Stats
|Bucks vs Knicks Prediction
|Bucks vs Knicks Odds/Over/Under
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|31.5 (Over: -118)
|11.5 (Over: +102)
|5.5 (Over: -156)
- The 31.5-point total set for Antetokounmpo on Saturday is 0.9 more points than his season scoring average.
- His per-game rebound average -- 11.1 -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (11.5).
- Antetokounmpo has averaged 5.5 assists per game, the same as Saturday's assist over/under.
Get Antetokounmpo gear at Fanatics!
Damian Lillard Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (Over: -111)
|3.5 (Over: -147)
|6.5 (Over: -135)
|3.5 (Over: -122)
- The 26.5-point over/under for Damian Lillard on Saturday is 0.2 higher than his season scoring average (26.3).
- His per-game rebounding average of 4.4 is 0.9 higher than his prop bet on Saturday (3.5).
- Lillard averages seven assists, 0.5 more than Saturday's prop bet (6.5).
- He drains 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under on Saturday (3.5).
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Brook Lopez Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|13.5 (Over: -108)
|4.5 (Over: -141)
|1.5 (Over: -139)
- The 13.5-point prop total for Brook Lopez on Saturday is 0.4 higher than his scoring average, which is 13.1.
- He has pulled down 4.9 boards per game, 0.4 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Lopez has connected on 1.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NBA Props Today: New York Knicks
Julius Randle Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (Over: -114)
|9.5 (Over: -115)
|4.5 (Over: -111)
|1.5 (Over: +122)
- Randle is averaging 22.7 points in the 2023-24 season, 2.8 lower than Saturday's over/under.
- He averages the same number of rebounds as his over/under for Saturday's game (9.5).
- Randle averages 5.2 assists, 0.7 more than Saturday's over/under.
- Randle averages the same amount of three-pointers as his over/under on Saturday (1.5).
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
Jalen Brunson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -114)
|3.5 (Over: -147)
|6.5 (Over: +110)
|2.5 (Over: +126)
- The 24.5-point total set for Jalen Brunson on Saturday is 0.8 fewer points than his season scoring average.
- He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (four) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (3.5).
- Brunson has averaged 5.9 assists per game, 0.6 fewer than Saturday's assist over/under (6.5).
- Brunson has hit three three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.