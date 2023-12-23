Player prop betting options for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Julius Randle and others are available in the Milwaukee Bucks-New York Knicks matchup at Madison Square Garden on Saturday (starting at 12:30 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, MSG, and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: New York City, New York
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST
31.5 (Over: -118) 11.5 (Over: +102) 5.5 (Over: -156)
  • The 31.5-point total set for Antetokounmpo on Saturday is 0.9 more points than his season scoring average.
  • His per-game rebound average -- 11.1 -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (11.5).
  • Antetokounmpo has averaged 5.5 assists per game, the same as Saturday's assist over/under.

Get Antetokounmpo gear at Fanatics!

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -147) 6.5 (Over: -135) 3.5 (Over: -122)
  • The 26.5-point over/under for Damian Lillard on Saturday is 0.2 higher than his season scoring average (26.3).
  • His per-game rebounding average of 4.4 is 0.9 higher than his prop bet on Saturday (3.5).
  • Lillard averages seven assists, 0.5 more than Saturday's prop bet (6.5).
  • He drains 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under on Saturday (3.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM
13.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: -141) 1.5 (Over: -139)
  • The 13.5-point prop total for Brook Lopez on Saturday is 0.4 higher than his scoring average, which is 13.1.
  • He has pulled down 4.9 boards per game, 0.4 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • Lopez has connected on 1.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: +122)
  • Randle is averaging 22.7 points in the 2023-24 season, 2.8 lower than Saturday's over/under.
  • He averages the same number of rebounds as his over/under for Saturday's game (9.5).
  • Randle averages 5.2 assists, 0.7 more than Saturday's over/under.
  • Randle averages the same amount of three-pointers as his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -147) 6.5 (Over: +110) 2.5 (Over: +126)
  • The 24.5-point total set for Jalen Brunson on Saturday is 0.8 fewer points than his season scoring average.
  • He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (four) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (3.5).
  • Brunson has averaged 5.9 assists per game, 0.6 fewer than Saturday's assist over/under (6.5).
  • Brunson has hit three three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.