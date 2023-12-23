For bracketology analysis around Green Bay and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

How Green Bay ranks

Record Horizon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-3 1-0 32 35 57

Green Bay's best wins

Green Bay's signature win of the season came on November 16 in a 65-53 victory versus the No. 21 Creighton Bluejays. Maddy Schreiber, in that signature win, compiled a team-high 14 points with five rebounds and two assists. Callie Genke also played a part with 11 points, two rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

59-48 over Washington State (No. 23/RPI) on November 25

88-62 at home over Illinois State (No. 113/RPI) on November 11

64-56 at home over UIC (No. 186/RPI) on December 13

87-54 at home over Saint Louis (No. 206/RPI) on December 16

76-53 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 293/RPI) on November 30

Green Bay's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Green Bay has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country according to the RPI (two).

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Green Bay is facing the 38th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Phoenix have 19 games left this year, including 17 against teams with worse records, and nine against teams with records above .500.

Glancing at Green Bay's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Green Bay's next game

Matchup: Green Bay Phoenix vs. Cleveland State Vikings

Green Bay Phoenix vs. Cleveland State Vikings Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

