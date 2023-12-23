Marcus Johansson and the Minnesota Wild will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Boston Bruins. Looking to bet on Johansson's props versus the Bruins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Marcus Johansson vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Johansson Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Johansson has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 16:11 on the ice per game.

In two of 31 games this year, Johansson has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Johansson has registered a point in a game 13 times this year over 31 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Johansson has an assist in 12 of 31 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Johansson has an implied probability of 44.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Johansson has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Johansson Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 82 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +14.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 31 Games 4 15 Points 4 2 Goals 2 13 Assists 2

