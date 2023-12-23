Will Marquette be one of the teams to secure a spot in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features Marquette's complete tournament resume.

How Marquette ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-0 1-0 19 19 26

Marquette's best wins

Marquette notched its best win of the season on December 13, when it took down the Creighton Bluejays, who rank No. 21 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 76-70. Liza Karlen, as the top point-getter in the victory over Creighton, posted 25 points, while Mackenzie Hare was second on the squad with 15.

Next best wins

74-58 over Arkansas (No. 29/RPI) on November 25

99-91 at home over Appalachian State (No. 106/RPI) on December 17

64-62 on the road over Illinois State (No. 113/RPI) on December 10

87-52 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 148/RPI) on December 3

71-67 at home over Illinois (No. 153/RPI) on November 11

Marquette's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Marquette is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.

Based on the RPI, the Golden Eagles have one win against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 39th-most in Division 1.

Marquette has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (four).

The Golden Eagles have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country based on the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Marquette has been given the 161st-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Golden Eagles have 17 games left this year, including 17 against teams with worse records, and 14 against teams with records above .500.

Marquette's upcoming schedule includes three games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Marquette's next game

Matchup: UConn Huskies vs. Marquette Golden Eagles

UConn Huskies vs. Marquette Golden Eagles Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 1:00 PM ET Location: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut TV Channel: SNY

