How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, December 23
There are several strong matchups on today's Serie A schedule, including Juventus squaring off against Frosinone Calcio.
There is coverage available for all the action in Serie A today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch Frosinone Calcio vs Juventus
Juventus makes the trip to match up with Frosinone Calcio at Stadio Benito Stirpe in Frosinone.
- Game Time: 6:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Juventus (-170)
- Underdog: Frosinone Calcio (+475)
- Draw: (+270)
Watch Torino FC vs Udinese
Udinese journeys to match up with Torino FC at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Torino FC (-140)
- Underdog: Udinese (+390)
- Draw: (+245)
Watch Bologna vs Atalanta
Atalanta is on the road to match up with Bologna at Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Atalanta (+170)
- Underdog: Bologna (+175)
- Draw: (+200)
Watch Inter Milan vs US Lecce
US Lecce travels to match up with Inter Milan at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Inter Milan (-450)
- Underdog: US Lecce (+1000)
- Draw: (+500)
Watch Hellas Verona vs Cagliari
Cagliari journeys to take on Hellas Verona at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in Verona.
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Hellas Verona (+135)
- Underdog: Cagliari (+200)
- Draw: (+220)
Watch AS Roma vs SSC Napoli
SSC Napoli makes the trip to match up with AS Roma at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: SSC Napoli (+150)
- Underdog: AS Roma (+190)
- Draw: (+210)
