The No. 5 UConn Huskies (10-2, 0-1 Big East) will host the St. John's Red Storm (8-3, 1-0 Big East) after winning seven home games in a row. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

UConn vs. St. John's Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

UConn Stats Insights

  • The Huskies are shooting 50.2% from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Red Storm allow to opponents.
  • UConn has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.
  • The Huskies are the 61st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Storm rank 26th.
  • The Huskies record 15.1 more points per game (84.2) than the Red Storm give up (69.1).
  • When UConn totals more than 69.1 points, it is 10-0.

St. John's Stats Insights

  • The Red Storm have shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.
  • This season, St. John's has a 7-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.6% from the field.
  • The Red Storm are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 61st.
  • The Red Storm's 80.1 points per game are 15.9 more points than the 64.2 the Huskies allow to opponents.
  • When St. John's gives up fewer than 84.2 points, it is 8-0.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UConn posted 83.3 points per game in home games last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 70.1 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Huskies surrendered 1.9 fewer points per game (63.9) than on the road (65.8).
  • When it comes to three-point shooting, UConn performed better in home games last season, making 9.1 treys per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage in away games.

St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, St. John's scored 77.6 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 75.6.
  • The Red Storm gave up fewer points at home (70 per game) than on the road (82.8) last season.
  • At home, St. John's knocked down 6.3 triples per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged on the road (5.1). St. John's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.1%) than on the road (30.4%).

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 UAPB W 101-63 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
12/15/2023 Gonzaga W 76-63 Climate Pledge Arena
12/20/2023 @ Seton Hall L 75-60 Prudential Center
12/23/2023 St. John's - XL Center
1/2/2024 DePaul - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
1/5/2024 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse

St. John's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Boston College L 86-80 Barclays Center
12/16/2023 Fordham W 77-55 Madison Square Garden
12/20/2023 Xavier W 81-66 Carnesecca Arena
12/23/2023 @ UConn - XL Center
12/30/2023 Hofstra - Carnesecca Arena
1/2/2024 Butler - Carnesecca Arena

