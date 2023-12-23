Should you bet on Vinni Lettieri to find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild and the Boston Bruins meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Vinni Lettieri score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Lettieri stats and insights

  • In three of 16 games this season, Lettieri has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has attempted two shots in one game against the Bruins this season, but has not scored.
  • Lettieri has no points on the power play.
  • Lettieri averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have conceded 82 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Lettieri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 8:18 Home W 4-3 OT
12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 6:27 Away W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 9:30 Away L 4-3
11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 10:14 Away W 6-1
11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 7:22 Home W 3-1
11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:35 Away L 2-1 SO
11/12/2023 Stars 1 1 0 14:41 Home L 8-3
11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:11 Away L 3-2
11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:08 Away L 4-1
11/7/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 12:37 Away W 4-2

Wild vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

