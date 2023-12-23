Can we expect Wisconsin to lock up a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Preseason national championship odds: +10000

How Wisconsin ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 1-0 22 23 34

Wisconsin's best wins

Wisconsin took down the No. 6 Marquette Golden Eagles, 75-64, on December 2, in its signature win of the season. With 21 points, Max Klesmit was the top scorer against Marquette. Second on the team was Steven Crowl, with 16 points.

Next best wins

65-41 over Virginia (No. 22/AP Poll) on November 20

70-57 on the road over Michigan State (No. 124/RPI) on December 5

69-61 over SMU (No. 149/RPI) on November 22

75-60 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 237/RPI) on December 14

105-76 at home over Arkansas State (No. 260/RPI) on November 6

Wisconsin's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

According to the RPI, Wisconsin has two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 10th-most in Division I. But it also has three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 11th-most.

Based on the RPI, the Badgers have one win over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 34th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Badgers are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 48th-most wins.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Wisconsin faces the 16th-most difficult schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

When it comes to the Badgers' upcoming schedule, they have eight games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have 19 contests against teams over .500.

Wisconsin's upcoming schedule includes three games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Wisconsin's next game

Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

Wisconsin Badgers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin TV Channel: BTN

