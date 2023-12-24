Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones will face a middle-of-the-pack run defense in Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers are ranked 20th in terms of rushing yards conceded, at 117.9 per game.

Jones has compiled 298 yards on 79 rushes (37.3 ypg). He's found the end zone two times. Jones has also reeled in 23 passes for 185 yards (23.1 ypg). Jones's also scored one TD through the passing game.

Jones vs. the Panthers

Jones vs the Panthers (since 2021): No games

No games The Panthers have given up 100 or more yards on the ground to two opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

16 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Carolina this year.

The Panthers have allowed two or more rushing TDs to five opposing rushers this season.

The 117.9 rushing yards per game given up by the Panthers defense makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked run defense.

Opponents of the Panthers have put up 21 touchdowns on the ground (1.5 per game). The Panthers' defense is 32nd in the NFL in that category.

Packers Player Previews

Aaron Jones Rushing Props vs. the Panthers

Rushing Yards: 50.5 (-115)

Jones Rushing Insights

Jones has exceeded the rushing yards prop bet total set for him two times in eight opportunities this season.

The Packers have passed 58.8% of the time and run 41.2% this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 23.2% of his team's 341 rushing attempts this season (79).

Jones has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season, but did not score more than one in either game.

He has three total touchdowns this season (9.4% of his team's 32 offensive TDs).

He has 19 red zone carries for 31.7% of the team share (his team runs on 42.9% of its plays in the red zone).

Aaron Jones Receiving Props vs the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 20.5 (-118)

Jones Receiving Insights

In four of eight games this year, Jones has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Jones has received 7.0% of his team's 487 passing attempts this season (34 targets).

He averages 5.4 yards per target this season (185 yards on 34 targets).

Jones, in eight games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Jones has been targeted nine times in the red zone (11.2% of his team's 80 red zone pass attempts).

Jones' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Buccaneers 12/17/2023 Week 15 13 ATT / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/12/2023 Week 10 13 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 4 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/5/2023 Week 9 20 ATT / 73 YDS / 1 TD 6 TAR / 4 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/29/2023 Week 8 7 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs

