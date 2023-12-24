Packers vs. Panthers: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Green Bay Packers (6-8) hit the road to meet the Carolina Panthers (2-12) at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
As the Packers ready for this matchup against the Panthers, here are the betting insights and trends for both teams.
Packers vs. Panthers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Packers
|4.5
|37.5
|-225
|+185
Packers vs. Panthers Betting Records & Stats
Green Bay Packers
- The average point total in Green Bay's contests this year is 42.0, 4.5 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Packers are 7-7-0 against the spread this season.
- The Packers have won one of their four games as moneyline favorites this season (25%).
- Green Bay has played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.
Carolina Panthers
- The Panthers have played six games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 37.5 points.
- The average over/under for Carolina's outings this season is 40.9, 3.4 more points than this game's point total.
- The Panthers have registered a 4-9-1 record against the spread this year.
- This season, the Panthers have been the underdog 14 times and won two of those games.
- Carolina has been at least a +185 moneyline underdog four times this season, but lost all of those games.
Packers vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Packers
|21.4
|18
|21.5
|17
|42.0
|9
|14
|Panthers
|14.7
|29
|24.9
|29
|40.9
|6
|14
Packers vs. Panthers Betting Insights & Trends
Packers
- In its past three contests, Green Bay has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.
- Green Bay's past three contests have gone over the total.
- The Packers have a negative point differential on the season (-1 total points, -0.1 per game), as do the Panthers (-142 total points, -10.2 per game).
Panthers
- Over its past three games, Carolina has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.
- In their past three games, the Panthers have hit the over once.
- The Packers have a negative point differential on the season (-1 total points, -0.1 per game), as do the Panthers (-142 total points, -10.2 per game).
Packers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.0
|42.1
|41.9
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.8
|22.7
|22.9
|ATS Record
|7-7-0
|4-3-0
|3-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-6-0
|3-4-0
|5-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-3
|1-1
|0-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|5-4
|3-1
|2-3
Panthers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|40.9
|41.5
|40.4
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.2
|23.0
|23.4
|ATS Record
|4-9-1
|2-3-1
|2-6-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-10-0
|0-6-0
|4-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-12
|2-4
|0-8
