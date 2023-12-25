The Milwaukee Bucks (22-7) will try to continue a seven-game win streak when they visit the New York Knicks (16-12) on December 25, 2023 at Madison Square Garden.

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

This season, the Bucks have a 49.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% higher than the 47.5% of shots the Knicks' opponents have knocked down.

Milwaukee has a 16-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.5% from the field.

The Knicks are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 10th.

The 124.6 points per game the Bucks score are 12.6 more points than the Knicks give up (112).

Milwaukee is 20-4 when scoring more than 112 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Bucks have fared better at home this year, posting 125.7 points per game, compared to 122.8 per game in road games.

Milwaukee cedes 118.7 points per game in home games this season, compared to 118.8 when playing on the road.

The Bucks are sinking 14.3 three-pointers per game with a 37.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 0.1 fewer threes and 1.9% points worse than they're averaging away from home (14.4, 39.5%).

