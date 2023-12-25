Monday's NBA slate features Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks (22-7) taking the road to meet the New York Knicks (16-12) at Madison Square Garden. The game begins at 12:00 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 25, 2023

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Location: New York City, New York

Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Julius Randle Fantasy Comparison

Stat Giannis Antetokounmpo Julius Randle Total Fantasy Pts 1436.5 1125.5 Fantasy Pts Per Game 53.2 40.2 Fantasy Rank 4 21

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Julius Randle Insights

Giannis Antetokounmpo & the Bucks

Antetokounmpo averages 30.5 points, 10.9 boards and 5.6 assists per game, making 60.1% of shots from the floor (seventh in NBA).

The Bucks outscore opponents by 5.8 points per game (scoring 124.6 points per game to rank second in the league while allowing 118.8 per outing to rank 23rd in the NBA) and have a +170 scoring differential overall.

The 44.7 rebounds per game Milwaukee averages rank 10th in the league. Its opponents grab 44 per contest.

The Bucks hit 14.3 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in the league), 2.3 more than their opponents (12). They are shooting 38.3% from deep (third-best in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 34.8%.

Milwaukee loses the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 13.1 (16th in the league) while its opponents average 12.

Julius Randle & the Knicks

Julius Randle's averages for the season are 22.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5 assists, making 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 28.9% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per contest.

The Knicks' +71 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 114.6 points per game (15th in NBA) while allowing 112 per contest (ninth in league).

New York is sixth in the league at 45.6 rebounds per game. That's 4.3 more than the 41.3 its opponents average.

The Knicks hit 13.1 three-pointers per game (10th in the league), while their opponents have made 13.5 on average.

New York has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12.1 per game (fifth in NBA) while forcing 13.2 (16th in league).

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Julius Randle Advanced Stats

Stat Giannis Antetokounmpo Julius Randle Plus/Minus Per Game 6.5 2.9 Usage Percentage 34% 28.8% True Shooting Pct 64.1% 55.4% Total Rebound Pct 17.4% 14.8% Assist Pct 27.1% 22.7%

