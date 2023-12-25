Stephen Curry and Nikola Jokic are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Golden State Warriors and the Denver Nuggets play at Ball Arena on Monday (tipping at 2:30 PM ET).

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Time: 2:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ABC and ESPN

ABC and ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -106) 12.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -104) 1.5 (Over: +176)

The 28.5 point total set for Jokic on Monday is 2.1 more than his season scoring average (26.4).

His per-game rebound average -- 12.3 -- is 0.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (12.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Monday's assist over/under (9.5).

Jokic has averaged 1.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -125) 6.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: -114)

The 15.5-point over/under set for Michael Porter Jr. on Monday is 1.0 less than his season scoring average (16.5).

He has collected 7.6 rebounds per game, 1.1 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

He has knocked down 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 14.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +116) 2.5 (Over: -167)

The 14.5-point over/under for Aaron Gordon on Monday is 1.0 higher than his scoring average.

His rebounding average of 6.7 is lower than his over/under on Monday (6.5).

Gordon averages 3.4 assists, 0.9 more than Monday's over/under.

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: +108) 4.5 (Over: -147) 4.5 (Over: -122)

Monday's prop bet for Curry is 28.5 points, 0.2 more than his season average.

His rebounding average of 4.6 is lower than his over/under on Monday (4.5).

Curry averages 4.4 assists, 0.1 less than his over/under on Monday.

Curry's 4.9 three-pointers made per game is 0.4 more than his over/under on Monday.

Klay Thompson Props

PTS REB 3PM 19.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: -164)

Klay Thompson's 17.6 points per game average is 1.9 fewer than Monday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 3.8 is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Thompson's 3.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

