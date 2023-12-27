The Milwaukee Bucks, Khris Middleton included, match up versus the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Middleton, in his last game, had 24 points and six assists in a 129-122 loss to the Knicks.

We're going to break down Middleton's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Khris Middleton Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 13.5 16.8 Rebounds -- 4.6 5.5 Assists -- 4.3 4.7 PRA -- 22.4 27 PR -- 18.1 22.3 3PM 1.5 1.5 2.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Middleton's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Khris Middleton Insights vs. the Nets

This season, he's put up 9.9% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.1 per contest.

He's knocked down 1.5 threes per game, or 8.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Middleton's opponents, the Nets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th in the NBA with 101.3 possessions per game, while his Bucks average the sixth-most possessions per game with 105.

Defensively, the Nets are 19th in the NBA, conceding 115.4 points per game.

The Nets are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 44.4 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Nets are 12th in the league, conceding 25.7 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nets have conceded 13.5 makes per contest, 20th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Khris Middleton vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2023 21 15 3 4 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.