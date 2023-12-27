The Milwaukee Bucks, Malik Beasley included, face off versus the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Beasley totaled in his most recent game, which ended in a 129-122 loss against the Knicks.

We're going to look at Beasley's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Malik Beasley Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.6 12.0 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 4.1 Assists -- 1.5 1.8 PRA -- 17.6 17.9 PR -- 16.1 16.1 3PM 2.5 2.9 3.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Beasley's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Malik Beasley Insights vs. the Nets

Beasley has taken 8.7 shots per game this season and made 4.2 per game, which account for 8.8% and 8.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 2.9 threes per game, or 18.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Beasley's opponents, the Nets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th in the NBA with 101.3 possessions per game, while his Bucks average the sixth-most possessions per game with 105.

The Nets are the 19th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 115.4 points per game.

On the boards, the Nets have allowed 44.4 rebounds per contest, which puts them 21st in the NBA.

The Nets are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 25.7 assists per contest.

Allowing 13.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Nets are the 20th-ranked squad in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Malik Beasley vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2023 14 3 6 0 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.