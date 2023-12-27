In this year's Duke's Mayo Bowl, the West Virginia Mountaineers are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-3.5) over the North Carolina Tar Heels. Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina will host the matchup on December 27, 2023, starting at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 56.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the West Virginia vs. North Carolina matchup.

West Virginia vs. North Carolina Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Venue: Bank of America Stadium

West Virginia vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total West Virginia Moneyline North Carolina Moneyline
BetMGM West Virginia (-3.5) 56.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel West Virginia (-3.5) 56.5 -164 +136 Bet on this game with FanDuel

West Virginia vs. North Carolina Betting Trends

  • West Virginia has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
  • When playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season, the Mountaineers have an ATS record of 3-1.
  • North Carolina is 5-6-0 ATS this season.
  • The Tar Heels have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

West Virginia & North Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

North Carolina
To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

