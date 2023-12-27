You can find player prop bet odds for Kirill Kaprizov, Alex DeBrincat and others on the Minnesota Wild and Detroit Red Wings prior to their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center.

Wild vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

One of Minnesota's top contributing offensive players this season is Kaprizov, who has 31 points (12 goals, 19 assists) and plays an average of 21:18 per game.

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Dec. 23 1 0 1 2 vs. Canadiens Dec. 21 1 2 3 2 at Bruins Dec. 19 2 0 2 7 at Penguins Dec. 18 0 1 1 3 vs. Canucks Dec. 16 0 0 0 3

Joel Eriksson Ek Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Joel Eriksson Ek's 24 points this season have come via 15 goals and nine assists.

Eriksson Ek Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Dec. 23 1 1 2 5 vs. Canadiens Dec. 21 0 0 0 4 at Bruins Dec. 19 0 1 1 3 at Penguins Dec. 18 0 0 0 2 vs. Canucks Dec. 16 0 0 0 8

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

DeBrincat has recorded 15 goals and 17 assists in 34 games for Detroit, good for 32 points.

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Dec. 23 0 1 1 3 vs. Flyers Dec. 22 0 3 3 4 at Jets Dec. 20 0 0 0 3 vs. Ducks Dec. 18 2 0 2 4 at Flyers Dec. 16 0 0 0 2

Dylan Larkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Dylan Larkin has racked up 29 points this season, with 12 goals and 17 assists.

Larkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Dec. 23 0 0 0 2 vs. Flyers Dec. 22 1 1 2 5 at Jets Dec. 20 0 1 1 4 vs. Ducks Dec. 18 0 1 1 3 vs. Senators Dec. 9 0 0 0 2

