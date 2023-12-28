How to Watch Air Force vs. Wisconsin NCAA Men's Hockey: December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Starting at 8:30 PM ET on December 28, Wisconsin faces Air Force in NCAA hockey action -- scroll down if you're interested in a live stream.
Watch your favorite NCAA hockey team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Air Force vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Date: December 28
- TV Channel: Stadium and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Make sure you're following along with men's college hockey action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
How to Watch Other Games Today
Northeastern vs. UMD
- Date: 5:00 PM ET on December 28
- TV Channel: MSGSN, Stadium (Watch this game on Fubo!)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.