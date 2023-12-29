On Friday, December 29, 2023, two of the league's best scorers -- Donovan Mitchell (ninth, 27.6 points per game) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (third, 31.8) -- match up when the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-12) host the Milwaukee Bucks (17-7) at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSOH, and BSWI.

Bucks vs. Cavaliers Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV, BSOH, BSWI

Bucks Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Antetokounmpo gives the Bucks 31.8 points, 10.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals (sixth in league) and 1.2 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Damian Lillard gets the Bucks 24.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Brook Lopez gets the Bucks 13.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while averaging 0.9 steals and 2.9 blocked shots (first in league).

Bobby Portis gives the Bucks 12.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while delivering 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Malik Beasley is averaging 12.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He is draining 49.0% of his shots from the floor and 46.4% from beyond the arc (seventh in NBA), with 3.0 treys per game.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Mitchell puts up 27.6 points, 5.1 assists and 5.9 boards per game.

Max Strus posts 13.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest, shooting 41.7% from the field and 36.5% from downtown with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jarrett Allen puts up 12.4 points, 8.2 boards and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 66.7% from the field (fourth in league).

Caris LeVert averages 15.3 points, 3.6 boards and 3.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Georges Niang averages 7.9 points, 1.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Bucks vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison

Cavaliers Bucks 110.5 Points Avg. 123.3 110.9 Points Allowed Avg. 119.5 47.4% Field Goal % 50.0% 34.5% Three Point % 38.1%

