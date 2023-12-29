Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (18-13) are 4.5-point underdogs against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (23-8) Friday, December 29, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The game tips off at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSOH, and BSWI. The over/under is 239.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bucks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and BSWI

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -4.5 239.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 239.5 points 19 times.

The average point total in Milwaukee's outings this year is 244.4, 4.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bucks are 14-17-0 ATS this season.

This season, Milwaukee has won 23 out of the 30 games, or 76.7%, in which it has been favored.

Milwaukee has a record of 20-3, a 87% win rate, when it's favored by -185 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Bucks.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bucks vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 239.5 % of Games Over 239.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 19 61.3% 125.2 237.3 119.2 231 237 Cavaliers 6 19.4% 112.1 237.3 111.8 231 223

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks have gone 8-2 over their past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

The Bucks have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 outings.

Milwaukee has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered seven times in 18 games at home, and it has covered seven times in 13 games on the road.

The Bucks score 125.2 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 111.8 the Cavaliers give up.

When Milwaukee puts up more than 111.8 points, it is 14-12 against the spread and 21-5 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Bucks vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Bucks and Cavaliers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 14-17 10-14 21-10 Cavaliers 17-14 7-1 16-15

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Bucks Cavaliers 125.2 Points Scored (PG) 112.1 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 23 14-12 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-2 21-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-2 119.2 Points Allowed (PG) 111.8 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 3-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 16-11 6-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 17-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.