The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Friday (tip at 7:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Giannis Antetokounmpo and others in this matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Bucks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and BSWI

NBA TV, BSOH, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 31.5 (Over: -120) 11.5 (Over: +106) 6.5 (Over: +104)

Antetokounmpo's 30.6 points per game average is 0.9 fewer than Friday's over/under.

He has grabbed 11 rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet in Friday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged 5.7 assists per game, 0.8 less than Friday's assist over/under (6.5).

Get Antetokounmpo gear at Fanatics!

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -149) 6.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -111)

The 24.5-point total set for Damian Lillard on Friday is 1.3 less than his season scoring average.

He has grabbed 4.4 rebounds per game, 0.9 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Lillard has averaged 6.9 assists this season, 0.4 more than his prop bet on Friday.

He 3.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM 12.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +120) 1.5 (Over: -104)

The 12.5-point total for Brook Lopez on Friday is the same as his season scoring average.

He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 5.5).

Lopez has connected on 1.6 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.