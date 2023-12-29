Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse is where the Cleveland Cavaliers (18-13) and Milwaukee Bucks (23-8) will go head to head on Friday at 7:30 PM ET. Damian Lillard is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the hardwood.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSOH, BSWI

Bucks' Last Game

The Bucks won their most recent game versus the Nets, 144-122, on Wednesday. Giannis Antetokounmpo was their high scorer with 32 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 32 10 8 0 2 0 Khris Middleton 27 3 10 0 2 3 Cameron Payne 18 4 6 2 0 5

Bucks vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo's averages for the season are 30.6 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists, making 60.4% of his shots from the field (seventh in NBA).

Lillard averages 25.8 points, 4.4 boards and 6.9 assists, making 43.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.2% from 3-point range, with 3.3 triples per game (eighth in NBA).

Brook Lopez averages 12.5 points, 4.9 boards and 1.3 assists, making 48.6% of his shots from the field and 32.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per contest.

Bobby Portis gets the Bucks 13.2 points, 7.0 boards and 1.2 assists per game, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Khris Middleton averages 14.1 points, 4.5 boards and 4.5 assists, making 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.2% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 32.1 11.5 6.3 1.1 1.1 0.2 Damian Lillard 25.8 4.5 6.9 1.0 0.3 4.0 Khris Middleton 16.9 4.9 4.7 0.6 0.3 2.0 Bobby Portis 16.0 7.7 1.2 0.8 0.3 1.7 Brook Lopez 11.5 4.6 1.2 0.4 3.3 1.3

