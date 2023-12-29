The NBA schedule on Friday includes Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (23-8) visiting the Cleveland Cavaliers (18-13) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, beginning at 7:30 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, BSOH, and BSWI

NBA TV, BSOH, and BSWI Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Donovan Mitchell Fantasy Comparison

Stat Giannis Antetokounmpo Donovan Mitchell Total Fantasy Pts 1555.1 981.1 Fantasy Pts Per Game 53.6 44.6 Fantasy Rank 4 13

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Donovan Mitchell Insights

Giannis Antetokounmpo & the Bucks

Antetokounmpo posts 30.6 points, 11 boards and 5.7 assists per game, making 60.4% of shots from the field (seventh in NBA).

The Bucks are outscoring opponents by six points per game with a +185 scoring differential overall. They put up 125.2 points per game (second in the NBA) and give up 119.2 per outing (24th in the league).

The 44.5 rebounds per game Milwaukee averages rank 10th in the league. Its opponents pull down 44 per outing.

The Bucks hit 14.5 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in the league), 2.8 more than their opponents (11.7).

Milwaukee has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 13 per game (13th in NBA action) while forcing 11.8 (27th in the league).

Donovan Mitchell & the Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell gives the Cavaliers 27.7 points, 5.6 boards and 5.5 assists per contest. He also averages 1.8 steals (second in NBA) and 0.5 blocks.

The Cavaliers put up 112.1 points per game (23rd in league) while giving up 111.8 per outing (eighth in NBA). They have a +8 scoring differential.

The 44.3 rebounds per game Cleveland accumulates rank 12th in the NBA, 1.6 more than the 42.7 its opponents collect.

The Cavaliers knock down 12.6 three-pointers per game (15th in the league), while their opponents have made 12.2 on average.

Cleveland has committed 13.6 turnovers per game (19th in NBA) while forcing 13.7 (12th in league).

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Donovan Mitchell Advanced Stats

Stat Giannis Antetokounmpo Donovan Mitchell Plus/Minus Per Game 6.2 3.5 Usage Percentage 33.8% 31.4% True Shooting Pct 64.3% 57.9% Total Rebound Pct 17.4% 8.5% Assist Pct 27.3% 25.1%

