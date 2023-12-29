The Robert Morris Colonials (2-8, 0-2 Horizon League) meet a fellow Horizon League squad, the Milwaukee Panthers (4-7, 0-1 Horizon League), on Friday, December 29, 2023 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Milwaukee vs. Robert Morris Game Information

Milwaukee Players to Watch

Kentrell Pullian: 7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK BJ Freeman: 19.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Markeith Browning II: 8.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Faizon Fields: 6.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

6.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Elijah Jamison: 8.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Robert Morris Players to Watch

Markeese Hastings: 15.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Stephaun Walker: 9.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Justice Williams: 14.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jackson Last: 5.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

5.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Josh Corbin: 12.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Milwaukee vs. Robert Morris Stat Comparison

Milwaukee Rank Milwaukee AVG Robert Morris AVG Robert Morris Rank 207th 73.9 Points Scored 68.6 302nd 312th 77.5 Points Allowed 74.5 266th 204th 36.2 Rebounds 33.2 306th 31st 11.9 Off. Rebounds 9.8 127th 102nd 8.4 3pt Made 6.6 259th 234th 12.7 Assists 11.8 283rd 95th 10.8 Turnovers 13.7 312th

