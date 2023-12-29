The Milwaukee Panthers (5-7, 0-1 Horizon League) are at home in Horizon League action against the Robert Morris Colonials (4-9, 0-2 Horizon League) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Panthers are 3.5-point favorites in the game. The point total in the matchup is 153.5.

Milwaukee vs. Robert Morris Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Milwaukee -3.5 153.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Milwaukee Betting Records & Stats

In four games this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have scored more than 153.5 total points.

The average total in Milwaukee's games this season is 152.8, 0.7 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Panthers are 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

Milwaukee has been less successful against the spread than Robert Morris this season, sporting an ATS record of 4-6-0, compared to the 5-5-0 mark of Robert Morris.

Milwaukee vs. Robert Morris Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Milwaukee 4 40% 74.8 147.2 77.9 151.3 148.7 Robert Morris 2 20% 72.4 147.2 73.4 151.3 140.2

Additional Milwaukee Insights & Trends

Milwaukee won 11 games against the spread in conference action last season, while failing to cover 11 times.

The Panthers score 74.8 points per game, only 1.4 more points than the 73.4 the Colonials give up.

When Milwaukee scores more than 73.4 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

Milwaukee vs. Robert Morris Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Milwaukee 4-6-0 0-3 7-3-0 Robert Morris 5-5-0 5-3 6-4-0

Milwaukee vs. Robert Morris Home/Away Splits

Milwaukee Robert Morris 3-2 Home Record 3-4 1-4 Away Record 1-5 1-2-0 Home ATS Record 2-2-0 3-2-0 Away ATS Record 3-3-0 82.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.3 71.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.8 3-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-2-0 3-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-2-0

