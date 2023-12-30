Big East Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 3:22 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
There are three games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that feature Big East teams. That includes the St. John's Red Storm versus the Creighton Bluejays.
Big East Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Providence Friars at Seton Hall Pirates
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|-
|Xavier Musketeers at Villanova Wildcats
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|-
|St. John's Red Storm at Creighton Bluejays
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|FloHoops
