Burnett County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Burnett County, Wisconsin today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Burnett County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Siren High School at Washburn High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Washburn, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.