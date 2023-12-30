How to Watch the Colorado vs. Utah Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Utah Utes (10-2) will attempt to build on a three-game road winning run when visiting the Colorado Buffaloes (10-1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at CU Events Center, airing at 3:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Colorado vs. Utah Scoring Comparison
- The Utes put up an average of 93.3 points per game, 30.2 more points than the 63.1 the Buffaloes allow to opponents.
- Utah is 10-2 when it scores more than 63.1 points.
- Colorado's record is 10-1 when it allows fewer than 93.3 points.
- The Buffaloes average 27.8 more points per game (84.0) than the Utes allow (56.2).
- Colorado is 10-1 when scoring more than 56.2 points.
- Utah has a 10-1 record when allowing fewer than 84.0 points.
- This year the Buffaloes are shooting 49.1% from the field, 10.9% higher than the Utes give up.
- The Utes shoot 53.8% from the field, 13.2% higher than the Buffaloes concede.
Colorado Leaders
- Alissa Pili: 23.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 69.7 FG%, 56.5 3PT% (26-for-46)
- Ines Vieira: 7.2 PTS, 7.4 AST, 3.3 STL, 46.3 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)
- Gianna Kneepkens: 17.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 63.3 FG%, 54.0 3PT% (27-for-50)
- Jenna Johnson: 9.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 55.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)
- Kennady McQueen: 9.8 PTS, 51.8 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (28-for-60)
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Air Force
|W 74-58
|Clune Arena
|12/5/2023
|UT Arlington
|W 95-74
|CU Events Center
|12/21/2023
|Northern Colorado
|W 78-56
|CU Events Center
|12/30/2023
|Utah
|-
|CU Events Center
|1/5/2024
|@ Arizona
|-
|McKale Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Arizona State
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
Utah Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|South Carolina
|L 78-69
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Southern Utah
|W 96-60
|America First Event Center
|12/21/2023
|Weber State
|W 89-36
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Colorado
|-
|CU Events Center
|1/5/2024
|@ Arizona State
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|1/7/2024
|@ Arizona
|-
|McKale Center
