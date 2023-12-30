The Minnesota Wild's upcoming contest against the Winnipeg Jets is slated for Saturday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Dakota Mermis score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Dakota Mermis score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Mermis stats and insights

Mermis has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Jets.

Mermis has no points on the power play.

Mermis averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 83 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 17.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Mermis recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:35 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:30 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:01 Home W 4-3 OT 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:04 Home W 3-2 SO 12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:37 Away L 4-3 11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:54 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 3-2 11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:31 Away L 4-1 11/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:36 Away W 4-2 11/4/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 20:18 Home W 5-4 SO

Wild vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

