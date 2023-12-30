Will Frederick Gaudreau Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 30?
Can we count on Frederick Gaudreau finding the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild play the Winnipeg Jets at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Frederick Gaudreau score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Gaudreau stats and insights
- Gaudreau has scored in two of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Jets yet this season.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Gaudreau's shooting percentage is 4.8%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have given up 83 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 17.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Gaudreau recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:05
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|16:06
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:02
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|17:04
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:51
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|16:03
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:59
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|13:54
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|13:31
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:48
|Away
|L 2-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.