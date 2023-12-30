Saturday's game between the Green Bay Phoenix (8-3) and Cleveland State Vikings (11-2) at Kress Events Center has a projected final score of 74-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Green Bay, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

Their last time out, the Phoenix won on Tuesday 94-55 over Wisconsin-Parkside.

Green Bay vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 74, Cleveland State 62

Other Horizon Predictions

Green Bay Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Phoenix beat the No. 21 Creighton Bluejays, 65-53, on November 16.

The Phoenix have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (two).

The Phoenix have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (three).

Green Bay 2023-24 Best Wins

65-53 on the road over Creighton (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 16

59-48 over Washington State (No. 20) on November 25

88-62 at home over Illinois State (No. 91) on November 11

64-56 at home over UIC (No. 123) on December 13

87-54 at home over Saint Louis (No. 189) on December 16

Green Bay Leaders

Natalie McNeal: 11.1 PTS, 49.5 FG%

11.1 PTS, 49.5 FG% Cassie Schiltz: 10.5 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (19-for-44)

10.5 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (19-for-44) Maddy Schreiber: 12.2 PTS, 58.7 FG%, 46.9 3PT% (15-for-32)

12.2 PTS, 58.7 FG%, 46.9 3PT% (15-for-32) Bailey Butler: 7.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37 FG%, 22.5 3PT% (9-for-40)

7.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37 FG%, 22.5 3PT% (9-for-40) Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 8 PTS, 51.4 FG%

Green Bay Performance Insights

The Phoenix are outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game with a +161 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.5 points per game (86th in college basketball) and give up 58.8 per outing (79th in college basketball).

Offensively, the Phoenix have performed better at home this season, averaging 83.3 points per game, compared to 68 per game away from home.

Defensively, Green Bay has been better at home this season, surrendering 56.8 points per game, compared to 63 on the road.

