Can we count on Green Bay to lock up a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Green Bay ranks

Record Horizon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 2-0 32 35 57

Green Bay's best wins

Against the No. 21 Creighton Bluejays on November 16, Green Bay captured its best win of the season, a 65-53 road victory. Maddy Schreiber was the top scorer in the signature win over Creighton, posting 14 points with five rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

59-48 over Washington State (No. 21/RPI) on November 25

85-72 at home over Cleveland State (No. 82/RPI) on December 30

88-62 at home over Illinois State (No. 116/RPI) on November 11

64-56 at home over UIC (No. 183/RPI) on December 13

87-54 at home over Saint Louis (No. 208/RPI) on December 16

Green Bay's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

According to the RPI, Green Bay has two wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Green Bay is facing the 43rd-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Phoenix have 18 games left on the schedule, with eight contests coming against teams that are over .500, and 17 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Green Bay's upcoming schedule features no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Green Bay's next game

Matchup: Green Bay Phoenix vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons

Green Bay Phoenix vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons Date/Time: Monday, January 1 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

