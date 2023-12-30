The Green Bay Phoenix (8-3) will be trying to extend a six-game home winning streak when taking on the Cleveland State Vikings (11-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Kress Events Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Green Bay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Green Bay vs. Cleveland State Scoring Comparison

  • The Vikings score an average of 77.8 points per game, 19.0 more points than the 58.8 the Phoenix give up.
  • Cleveland State is 11-2 when it scores more than 58.8 points.
  • Green Bay's record is 8-2 when it allows fewer than 77.8 points.
  • The 73.5 points per game the Phoenix average are 9.8 more points than the Vikings allow (63.7).
  • Green Bay is 7-2 when scoring more than 63.7 points.
  • When Cleveland State allows fewer than 73.5 points, it is 11-0.
  • The Phoenix are making 48.4% of their shots from the field, 9.4% higher than the Vikings concede to opponents (39.0%).
  • The Vikings' 46.2 shooting percentage from the field is 7.7 higher than the Phoenix have conceded.

Green Bay Leaders

  • Natalie McNeal: 11.1 PTS, 49.5 FG%
  • Cassie Schiltz: 10.5 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (19-for-44)
  • Maddy Schreiber: 12.2 PTS, 58.7 FG%, 46.9 3PT% (15-for-32)
  • Bailey Butler: 7.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.0 FG%, 22.5 3PT% (9-for-40)
  • Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 8.0 PTS, 51.4 FG%

Green Bay Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 UIC W 64-56 Kress Events Center
12/16/2023 Saint Louis W 87-54 Kress Events Center
12/19/2023 Wisconsin-Parkside W 94-55 Kress Events Center
12/30/2023 Cleveland State - Kress Events Center
1/1/2024 Purdue Fort Wayne - Kress Events Center
1/5/2024 @ Northern Kentucky - Truist Arena

