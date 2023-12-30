How to Watch the Green Bay vs. Cleveland State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Green Bay Phoenix (8-3) will be trying to extend a six-game home winning streak when taking on the Cleveland State Vikings (11-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Kress Events Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.
Green Bay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Green Bay vs. Cleveland State Scoring Comparison
- The Vikings score an average of 77.8 points per game, 19.0 more points than the 58.8 the Phoenix give up.
- Cleveland State is 11-2 when it scores more than 58.8 points.
- Green Bay's record is 8-2 when it allows fewer than 77.8 points.
- The 73.5 points per game the Phoenix average are 9.8 more points than the Vikings allow (63.7).
- Green Bay is 7-2 when scoring more than 63.7 points.
- When Cleveland State allows fewer than 73.5 points, it is 11-0.
- The Phoenix are making 48.4% of their shots from the field, 9.4% higher than the Vikings concede to opponents (39.0%).
- The Vikings' 46.2 shooting percentage from the field is 7.7 higher than the Phoenix have conceded.
Green Bay Leaders
- Natalie McNeal: 11.1 PTS, 49.5 FG%
- Cassie Schiltz: 10.5 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (19-for-44)
- Maddy Schreiber: 12.2 PTS, 58.7 FG%, 46.9 3PT% (15-for-32)
- Bailey Butler: 7.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.0 FG%, 22.5 3PT% (9-for-40)
- Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 8.0 PTS, 51.4 FG%
Green Bay Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|UIC
|W 64-56
|Kress Events Center
|12/16/2023
|Saint Louis
|W 87-54
|Kress Events Center
|12/19/2023
|Wisconsin-Parkside
|W 94-55
|Kress Events Center
|12/30/2023
|Cleveland State
|-
|Kress Events Center
|1/1/2024
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Kress Events Center
|1/5/2024
|@ Northern Kentucky
|-
|Truist Arena
