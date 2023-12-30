Saturday's contest between the No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) and No. 22 Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) going head-to-head at Fiserv Forum has a projected final score of 75-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Marquette, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

The matchup has no line set.

Marquette vs. Creighton Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Marquette vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 75, Creighton 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Creighton

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-3.2)

Marquette (-3.2) Computer Predicted Total: 147.2

Marquette is 5-6-0 against the spread, while Creighton's ATS record this season is 7-5-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Golden Eagles are 3-8-0 and the Bluejays are 6-6-0.

Other Big East Predictions

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles are outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game with a +158 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.5 points per game (102nd in college basketball) and give up 66.3 per outing (72nd in college basketball).

Marquette is 303rd in the country at 33.5 rebounds per game. That's 1.8 fewer than the 35.3 its opponents average.

Marquette hits 8.5 three-pointers per game (90th in college basketball) at a 33.0% rate (202nd in college basketball), compared to the 7.7 its opponents make while shooting 31.3% from deep.

The Golden Eagles average 100.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (69th in college basketball), and give up 85.1 points per 100 possessions (75th in college basketball).

Marquette has committed 4.3 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.3 (62nd in college basketball play) while forcing 14.6 (40th in college basketball).

