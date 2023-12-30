Saturday's game that pits the No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) against the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) at Fiserv Forum has a projected final score of 75-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Marquette, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on December 30.

The game has no line set.

Marquette vs. Creighton Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Marquette vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 75, Creighton 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Creighton

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-3.2)

Marquette (-3.2) Computer Predicted Total: 147.2

Marquette has compiled a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Creighton is 7-5-0. A total of three out of the Golden Eagles' games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Bluejays' games have gone over.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles are outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game with a +158 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.5 points per game (102nd in college basketball) and give up 66.3 per outing (72nd in college basketball).

Marquette is 303rd in the country at 33.5 rebounds per game. That's 1.8 fewer than the 35.3 its opponents average.

Marquette knocks down 8.5 three-pointers per game (90th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.7. It shoots 33% from deep while its opponents hit 31.3% from long range.

The Golden Eagles average 100.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (69th in college basketball), and allow 85.1 points per 100 possessions (75th in college basketball).

Marquette has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.3 per game (62nd in college basketball play) while forcing 14.6 (40th in college basketball).

